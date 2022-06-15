UBS Group Increases ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Price Target to €16.00

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from €15.90 ($16.56) to €16.00 ($16.67) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ING. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ING Groep from €12.70 ($13.23) to €12.80 ($13.33) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ING Groep from €12.00 ($12.50) to €12.50 ($13.02) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of ING Groep from €10.90 ($11.35) to €11.50 ($11.98) in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.97.

NYSE ING traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 954,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,867,009. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average is $12.13.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 23.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 6.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,706,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261,755 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 4,412.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,823,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after buying an additional 1,782,900 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 153.3% during the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,609,000 after buying an additional 963,759 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,905,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,172,000. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

