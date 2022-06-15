UBS Group Reiterates €205.00 Price Target for Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH)

UBS Group set a €205.00 ($213.54) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €188.00 ($195.83) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays set a €199.00 ($207.29) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($161.46) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Warburg Research set a €205.00 ($213.54) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €184.00 ($191.67) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €174.20 ($181.46).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

ETR:WCH opened at €163.50 ($170.31) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €165.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of €148.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion and a PE ratio of 7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.25. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €116.65 ($121.51) and a fifty-two week high of €187.10 ($194.90).

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.