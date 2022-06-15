UBS Group Trims Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Target Price to £130

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from £136.50 ($165.68) to £130 ($157.79) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FERG. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £114.75 ($139.28) to £103.65 ($125.80) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,953.00.

Ferguson stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.66. 26,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $107.21 and a 12 month high of $183.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.15.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferguson will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ferguson by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Ferguson by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ferguson by 9.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ferguson by 8.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ferguson by 12.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

