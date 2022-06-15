UEX (TSE:UEX) Stock Price Up 24.6%

UEX Co. (TSE:UEX – Get Rating) shares rose 24.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 4,604,859 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 229% from the average daily volume of 1,401,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$182.55 million and a P/E ratio of -23.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.35.
UEX (TSE:UEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that UEX Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
UEX Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds uranium, cobalt, and nickel exploration projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company's flagship property is the West Bear project measuring approximately 7,983 hectares comprising 24 contiguous areas located in the Wollaston Lake area of northern Saskatchewan.
