ULS Technology (LON:ULS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $72.51

ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 72.51 ($0.88) and traded as high as GBX 73.80 ($0.90). ULS Technology shares last traded at GBX 73 ($0.89), with a volume of 131,621 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £47.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 72.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.54.

Get ULS Technology alerts:

In related news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £1,460 ($1,772.06). Insiders purchased a total of 5,062 shares of company stock worth $369,526 over the last 90 days.

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ULS Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ULS Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.