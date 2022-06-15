Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. Sells 476 Shares

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $392.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.52. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.05 and a fifty-two week high of $438.63.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $457.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,859,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,726,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.