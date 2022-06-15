Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. Sells 476 Shares

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Ulta Beauty stock opened at $392.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.52. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.05 and a fifty-two week high of $438.63.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,859,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,726,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.
About Ulta Beauty (Get Rating)
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
Read More
