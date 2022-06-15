Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $485.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.38.

ULTA opened at $392.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $398.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $319.05 and a one year high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,734,267.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

