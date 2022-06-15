Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) PT Lowered to $18.00

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Umpqua in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

UMPQ stock opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. Umpqua has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $22.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average of $19.16.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Umpqua had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $308.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $88,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,033 shares in the company, valued at $3,817,303.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis Machuca acquired 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.29 per share, with a total value of $131,404.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,714.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 37,273.5% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,073,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062,811 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at $49,879,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 1st quarter valued at $26,859,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Umpqua by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,711,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,660 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

