Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 166,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,301,030 shares.The stock last traded at $8.84 and had previously closed at $8.66.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30.

In other news, Director David W. Gibbs bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Under Armour by 10.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 352,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 34,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Under Armour by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 31,038 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Under Armour by 36.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Under Armour by 42.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 147,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 43,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

