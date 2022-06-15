Unilever (NYSE:UL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 233,382 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,666,576 shares.The stock last traded at $44.36 and had previously closed at $43.56.

Several research firms have weighed in on UL. Societe Generale lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.01.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day moving average is $48.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $391,267,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Unilever by 29,662.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $188,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Unilever by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at $59,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever (NYSE:UL)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

