Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €20.50 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €20.50 ($21.35) price target by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UN01. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($31.25) price target on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €24.00 ($25.00) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.60 ($25.63) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($20.83) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($43.75) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

UN01 opened at €20.62 ($21.48) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93. Uniper has a 1 year low of €16.05 ($16.72) and a 1 year high of €42.45 ($44.22).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

