United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Raymond James cut United Community Banks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks stock opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.07. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $39.32.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $202.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.89 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 32.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,504,414.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 19.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,834 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,829,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,903,000 after buying an additional 1,611,842 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 297.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,750,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,082 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 231.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,488,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,312 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.