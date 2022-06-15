United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of research firms have commented on X. StockNews.com raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

United States Steel stock opened at $20.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $39.25.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 1.16%.

In related news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 43,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,654,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 774,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,413,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $51,247.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,299.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,327 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of X. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth about $351,087,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $146,173,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $77,147,000. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,890,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in United States Steel by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,913,000 after buying an additional 2,015,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

