Uniti Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Uniti Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 37.0% annually over the last three years. Uniti Group has a dividend payout ratio of 77.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Uniti Group to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.00. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average is $12.50.

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

