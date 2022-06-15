Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Director Acquires $57,360.00 in Stock

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.68 per share, with a total value of $57,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 157,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,157.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average of $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.95. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $34.00.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.30. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNVR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Univar Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 76,161 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 19,663 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,039,000. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

