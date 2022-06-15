Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $113.06

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $113.06 and last traded at $114.50, with a volume of 112 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.57.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OLED. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.57.

Get Universal Display alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.07.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Universal Display by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Universal Display by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Universal Display by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.