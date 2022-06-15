Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.56. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 11,262 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 million, a PE ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 1.81.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UUU. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Universal Security Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Security Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Universal Security Instruments by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Universal Security Instruments by 9.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

