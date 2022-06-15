UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Short Interest Update

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UOLGY opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. UOL Group has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.04.

About UOL Group (Get Rating)

UOL Group Limited primarily engages in property development and investment, and hotel businesses. Its property development projects include residential units, commercial offices, shopping malls, and hotels and serviced suites. The company also owns and/or manages approximately 30 hotels, resorts, and services suites under the Pan Pacific, PARKROYAL COLLECTION, and PARKROYAL brands in Asia, Oceania, and North America with approximately 10,000 rooms in its portfolio.

