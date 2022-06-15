Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.25.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPLD shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of UPLD stock opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.10.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 3,680.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Upland Software by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Upland Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Upland Software by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Upland Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Upland Software (UPLD)
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.