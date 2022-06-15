Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPLD shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.10.

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 19.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 3,680.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Upland Software by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Upland Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Upland Software by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.