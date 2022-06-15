USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 44,861 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 205,035 shares.The stock last traded at $17.00 and had previously closed at $17.33.

USAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -48.14 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61.

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $163.41 million for the quarter. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is currently -583.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,488,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,975,000 after buying an additional 50,981 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,012,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,616,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 65.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after buying an additional 281,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 13.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 256,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 30,866 shares during the last quarter. 22.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.