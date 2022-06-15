UTA Acquisition (NASDAQ:UTAA) Stock Price Down 0.2%

UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA – Get Rating) was down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $9.94. Approximately 114,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 187,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02.

Get UTA Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTAA. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in UTA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,894,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in UTA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,411,000. Governors Lane LP acquired a new stake in UTA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,925,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in UTA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,709,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in UTA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

UTA Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UTA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.