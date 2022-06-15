VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Stock Price Down 2.3%

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 625 ($7.59) and last traded at GBX 625 ($7.59). 366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 640 ($7.77).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of VAALCO Energy from GBX 405 ($4.92) to GBX 615 ($7.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.
The company has a market cap of £368.14 million and a P/E ratio of 5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 550.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 415.63.
About VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY)
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.
Featured Articles
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.