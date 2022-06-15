VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Stock Price Down 2.3%

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 625 ($7.59) and last traded at GBX 625 ($7.59). 366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 640 ($7.77).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of VAALCO Energy from GBX 405 ($4.92) to GBX 615 ($7.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

The company has a market cap of £368.14 million and a P/E ratio of 5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 550.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 415.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is presently 0.03%.

About VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

