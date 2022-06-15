Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Short Interest Up 41.3% in May

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the May 15th total of 4,190,000 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

VCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on Vacasa from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vacasa from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vacasa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.63. Vacasa has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.56 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vacasa will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vacasa news, Director Eric Breon sold 36,286 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $136,072.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,054,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,204,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCSA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,651,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Finally, Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,780,000. 36.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

