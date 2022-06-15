Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Shares Gap Up to $2.65

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.65, but opened at $2.76. Vacasa shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 28,341 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VCSA shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Vacasa from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Get Vacasa alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63.

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Breon sold 36,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $136,072.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,054,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,204,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCSA. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Vacasa in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vacasa by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

About Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.