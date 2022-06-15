Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Short Interest Update

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the May 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
In other Vaccitech news, Director Joseph Scheeren bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $50,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vaccitech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,444,000. Johns Hopkins University bought a new stake in shares of Vaccitech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vaccitech by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. 19.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ VACC opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $156.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of -0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.28. Vaccitech has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $17.99.
Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). Vaccitech had a negative net margin of 7,416.85% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%. Analysts predict that Vaccitech will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vaccitech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vaccitech (VACC)
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vaccitech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccitech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.