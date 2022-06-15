Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. HSBC raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.25 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Vale by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Vale by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 17,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

VALE traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.22. 818,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,323,203. Vale has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.76. The company has a market cap of $81.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

