Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2022

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEYGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the May 15th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

VLEEY opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.87. Valeo has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VLEEY shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Valeo from €35.00 ($36.46) to €25.00 ($26.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Valeo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €20.00 ($20.83) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Valeo from €23.00 ($23.96) to €19.00 ($19.79) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Valeo from €23.00 ($23.96) to €22.00 ($22.92) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Valeo from €23.00 ($23.96) to €22.00 ($22.92) in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valeo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Valeo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.