Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Update

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the May 15th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

VLEEY opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.87. Valeo has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VLEEY shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Valeo from €35.00 ($36.46) to €25.00 ($26.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Valeo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €20.00 ($20.83) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Valeo from €23.00 ($23.96) to €19.00 ($19.79) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Valeo from €23.00 ($23.96) to €22.00 ($22.92) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Valeo from €23.00 ($23.96) to €22.00 ($22.92) in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valeo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

