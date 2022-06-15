Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $125.16 and last traded at $129.66. Approximately 330,498 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,718,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.62 and its 200 day moving average is $96.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.77.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.73) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.33%.

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,869,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,457 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,640,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,908,178,000 after purchasing an additional 245,612 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,161,000 after purchasing an additional 428,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $776,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

