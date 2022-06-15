ValiRx (LON:VAL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.51

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 28.51 ($0.35) and traded as low as GBX 22.62 ($0.27). ValiRx shares last traded at GBX 23.25 ($0.28), with a volume of 161,695 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 11.73 and a current ratio of 11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11.

ValiRx Company Profile

ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a small molecule that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer and other hormone associated solid tumours comprising breast and ovarian cancer; VAL301, a peptide ingredient that in pre-clinical development for the treatment of women with endometriosis; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

