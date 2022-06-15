ValiRx (LON:VAL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.51

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 28.51 ($0.35) and traded as low as GBX 22.62 ($0.27). ValiRx shares last traded at GBX 23.25 ($0.28), with a volume of 161,695 shares.
The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 11.73 and a current ratio of 11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11.
ValiRx Company Profile (LON:VAL)
Read More
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ValiRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ValiRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.