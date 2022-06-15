Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) shares fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.02 and last traded at $16.02. 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 35,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50.
Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.51 million. On average, research analysts expect that Valneva SE will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valneva (VALN)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.