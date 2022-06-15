Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) shares fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.02 and last traded at $16.02. 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 35,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.51 million. On average, research analysts expect that Valneva SE will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Valneva by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Valneva during the 1st quarter worth $858,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,369,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

