Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Director Stephen Ray Mitchell Sells 2,700 Shares

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $25,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,762.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
VNDA opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.72. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $21.86.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $60.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 3.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.
