VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the May 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $9,034,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,213,000 after acquiring an additional 12,097 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $769,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTH opened at $149.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.33. VanEck Retail ETF has a one year low of $144.85 and a one year high of $199.65.

