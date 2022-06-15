VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO) Shares Up 0%

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.02 and last traded at $48.54. 29,886 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 73,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.53.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.69.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.