Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 13,950 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 284,183 shares.The stock last traded at $175.99 and had previously closed at $172.66.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Systelligence LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

