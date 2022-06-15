Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $133.14

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $133.14 and last traded at $133.08, with a volume of 4251 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.84.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

