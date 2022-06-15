Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 215,000 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the May 15th total of 292,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 722,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VONG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 7,069.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,231,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,662,000 after purchasing an additional 30,795,919 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,058,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,650 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,764,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 95.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,361,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,817,000 after purchasing an additional 665,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $40,275,000.
VONG stock opened at $55.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.90. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $54.53 and a fifty-two week high of $80.19.
