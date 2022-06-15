Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 341,300 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the May 15th total of 440,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 924,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of VAXX stock opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40. Vaxxinity has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.77.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Vaxxinity will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company.

In related news, major shareholder United Biomedical Inc purchased 18,105 shares of Vaxxinity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $62,462.25. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 51,611,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,059,878.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 28,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $79,458.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,709,814 shares in the company, valued at $27,187,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 51,928 shares of company stock worth $166,120 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vaxxinity by 7,829.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 15,658 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy Body and multiple system atrophy; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

