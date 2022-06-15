Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.16-$4.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion. Veeva Systems also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.00-$1.01 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VEEV. Bank of America downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.28.

NYSE VEEV opened at $179.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.60, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.86. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $152.04 and a 52 week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,161.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,376 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

