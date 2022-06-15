Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-$1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $529.00 million-$531.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $529.71 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.16-$4.16 EPS.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $179.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.94 and a 200 day moving average of $212.07. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $152.04 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $261.28.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,371 shares of company stock worth $8,460,376. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,182,000 after acquiring an additional 50,160 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 937,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,222,000 after acquiring an additional 15,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,378,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares during the last quarter.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

