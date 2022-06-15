Velan (TSE:VLN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.01

Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.01 and traded as low as C$8.45. Velan shares last traded at C$8.47, with a volume of 5,450 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$182.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.58.
Velan (TSE:VLN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$158.74 million during the quarter.
About Velan (TSE:VLN)
Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. It offers cryogenic valves comprising cast steel cryogenic, small forged cryogenic, cryogenic triple-offset, memoryseal ball, and cryogenic control valves; gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, cast steel, small forged, dual-plate check, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, bonnetless, and knife gate valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service; and quarter-turn valves, such as ball, metal-seated ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, triple-offset, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves.
