Velan (TSE:VLN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.01

Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.01 and traded as low as C$8.45. Velan shares last traded at C$8.47, with a volume of 5,450 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$182.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.58.

Velan (TSE:VLN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$158.74 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. It offers cryogenic valves comprising cast steel cryogenic, small forged cryogenic, cryogenic triple-offset, memoryseal ball, and cryogenic control valves; gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, cast steel, small forged, dual-plate check, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, bonnetless, and knife gate valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service; and quarter-turn valves, such as ball, metal-seated ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, triple-offset, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves.

