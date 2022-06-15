Venrock Healthcare Capital Par Acquires 58,054 Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 58,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $517,261.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,511,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,015,130.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 50,000 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $407,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 111,111 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,665.61.

On Monday, June 6th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 91,506 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $855,581.10.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 61,722 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $541,919.16.

Shares of TCDA opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. Tricida, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.21). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonehill Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tricida by 540.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 916,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after acquiring an additional 773,895 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP lifted its position in Tricida by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,367,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after acquiring an additional 67,353 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Tricida during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Tricida by 1.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,889,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,689,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Tricida by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCDA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

