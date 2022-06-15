Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$505.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $564.96 million.

Vera Bradley stock opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 20.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 153,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 26,451 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 42.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 12,646 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after buying an additional 17,024 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 48.3% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 7.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 515,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 36,713 shares during the period. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

