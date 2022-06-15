Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$505.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $564.96 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Vera Bradley stock opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51.

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRA. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 48.3% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 13.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 133.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 10,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

