Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.14.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, CEO Marc Stapley purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $979,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 159,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,897.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the 3rd quarter worth $10,382,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the third quarter worth $1,407,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the third quarter worth $8,580,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 35.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 84.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,069,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,471,000 after buying an additional 2,319,050 shares in the last quarter.

VCYT stock opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average of $27.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.12. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $54.13.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $67.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

