Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Up 6.8%

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.51 and last traded at $17.30. 17,584 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 923,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VCYT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

Get Veracyte alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $67.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Stapley bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $979,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,897.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Veracyte by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,069,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,050 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,222,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,945,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,244 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at $10,440,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at $13,299,000.

About Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.