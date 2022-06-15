Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CFO Douglas Robinson Sells 1,636 Shares

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $73,423.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,457 shares in the company, valued at $10,477,550.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Douglas Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 14th, Douglas Robinson sold 3,664 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $194,338.56.

On Monday, April 11th, Douglas Robinson sold 2,206 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $113,079.56.

On Thursday, April 7th, Douglas Robinson sold 5,622 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $283,854.78.

Shares of VRNT stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.74. 877,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,988. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.46 and a 52-week high of $56.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -388.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.22.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $219.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRNT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Verint Systems to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Verint Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Verint Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

