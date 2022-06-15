Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) President Elan Moriah Sells 2,337 Shares

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) President Elan Moriah sold 2,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $104,884.56. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 118,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Elan Moriah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Elan Moriah sold 4,638 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $237,743.88.

On Thursday, April 7th, Elan Moriah sold 8,300 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $419,067.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Elan Moriah sold 8,920 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $460,093.60.

Shares of Verint Systems stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $42.74. 877,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,988. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.46 and a 1-year high of $56.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -386.60, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $219.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.52 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 440,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 133.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 47,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 26,914 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 206.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 77,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 51,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Verint Systems by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

