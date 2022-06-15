Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Short Interest Update

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the May 15th total of 4,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VET. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.06.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $25.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average is $17.88.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.49. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $639.62 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 4.20%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

