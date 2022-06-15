Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at CIBC

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.28.

VET traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.05. 218,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,502. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $25.41. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.88.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.49. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $639.62 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 25.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

