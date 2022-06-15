Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Gap Up to $9.92

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.92, but opened at $10.42. Vertex shares last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 18 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VERX. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Vertex from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Vertex from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Vertex from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -496.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.03 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.70%. Vertex’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex by 712.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 8.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the third quarter valued at $448,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the third quarter valued at $605,000. 19.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

